Derrota de Fernández en primarias parlamentarias desata euforia de acciones argentinas en Wall Street

Picture released by Telam showing Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez (L) and vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner addressing the media following the results of the primary legislative elections, at the Frente de Todos party headquarters in Buenos Aires on September 13, 2021. - Argentine legislative primaries dealt a strong blow to the government of center-left Peronist Alberto Fernandez, as the candidates of the opposition center-right alliance Juntos were the most voted ahead of the mid-term elections next November 14. (Photo by Maximiliano LUNA / TELAM / AFP) / Argentina OUT / ARGENTINA OUT - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/ TELAM - MAXIMILIANO LUNA" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS