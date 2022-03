Los precios de las materias primas marcan el mejor año desde 1915, según Bank of America

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY JENNIFER GONZALEZ Oil rigs seen from the Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) Ku-S oil processing center, part of the Ku-Maloob Zaap complex, in the Gulf of Mexico, off Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche state, Mexico, on August 5, 2010. The Ku-S' 60-meter-depth wells extract 220,000 barrels of oil per day, and are still far from the 500 meters limit, the minimum depth to be considered as being in deep waters. AFP PHOTO/Alfredo Estrella (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)