Presidente de Uruguay solicitará el ingreso de su país al Acuerdo Transpacífico TPP11

Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou delivers a press conference in Montevideo on March 27, 2022 after not losing opposition-backed referendum to repeal 135 articles of the Law of Urgent Consideration (LUC), which includes a major state reform and a tightening of the criminal code. - Uruguayans voted in a referendum on Sunday to keep intact the flagship legislative package of Luis Lacalle Pou's government, albeit by a very narrow margin. (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP)