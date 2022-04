La variante BA.2 se está extendiendo, ¿debería preocuparse?

A woman carrying a traditional handcrafted palm used for Palm Sunday celebrations arrives at the Church of the Society of Jesus in Arequipa. After a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Holy Week will be celebrated in person again in the country. Health authorities urged their citizens, national and international tourists to comply with Covid-19 measures during the celebration. On Sunday, 10 April, 2022, in Arequipa, Peru. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto)NO USE FRANCE