“El conglomerado quedó al debe”: La cruda reunión en que Apruebo Dignidad advirtió los riesgos de aparecer quebrados en la Convención

Supporters of Chilean presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, from the Apruebo Dignidad party, celebrate following the first official results of the runoff presidential election, in Santiago, on December 19, 2021. - With more than 99 percent of ballots counted, leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, 35, became Chile's youngest-ever president leading with 55.86 percent to 44 percent for his far-right rival Jose Antonio Kast, said the Servel website, with a star to indicate the winner. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)