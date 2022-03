Mesa de la Convención alista nuevos cambios en cronograma para no solicitar una prórroga al Congreso

President of Chile's Constitutional Convention, Maria Elisa Quinteros (L), and vice president Gaspar Dominguez (R) are seen during the presentation of the new director board at the former National Congress of Chile in Santiago, on January 6, 2022. - After two days of session and nine voting shifts, the 40-year old Chilean dentist, epidemiologist, researcher, and politician Maria Elisa Quinteros got the 78 votes needed to replace Mapuche linguist Elisa Loncon in her post. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP)