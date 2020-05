Gilead podría obtener ganancias del medicamento para combatir el Covid-19

Signage is displayed outside Gilead Sciences Inc. headquarters in Foster City, California, U.S., on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Gilead Sciences stock jumped as much as 7% on Thursday, reaching a two-year high, as a Piper Sandler analyst doubled down on his call on the approval prospects for the biotech company's experimental therapy for the pandemic now sweeping the U.S. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg