Las bolsas mundiales se toman un descanso tras el frenético rally que las dejó en niveles récord

A television screen displays a news report about the coronavirus outbreak as a trader monitors financial data on computer screens on the trading floor at ETX Capital, a broker of contracts-for-difference, in London, U.K., on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Fear over the spreading coronavirus tightened its grip on global markets Friday, with stocks plunging across Europe and Asia a day after the worst rout on Wall Street since 2011. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg