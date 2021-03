Regulador saca primeros cálculos por eventual tercer retiro del 10%: pensiones bajarían casi 29% promedio y otros 3 millones de afiliados se quedarían sin saldo

Aerial view of the shadows of people queueing to enter a branch of the pension funds office to request information about the withdrawal of ten percent of their deposits, being cast on the pavement, in Santiago, on July 24, 2020. - Chile's Congress on Thursday approved a law allowing citizens to withdraw up to ten percent of their pension funds to help mitigate the effects of the coronavirus, delivering a political blow to President Sebastian Pinera, who opposed the measure. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)