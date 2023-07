Con Bad Bunny, Shakira y Maluma: los detalles del impresionante show que alista el Inter Miami para presentar a Lionel Messi

Thais Alvarez, left, and Gerardo Serrano, second from left, of Lakeland, Fla., photograph a television crew in front of a mural of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi by artist Maximiliano Bagnasco, Monday, July 10, 2023, in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. Murals, burgers, beers, and billboards are just a handful of examples that show the euphoria that Messi generates in South Florida and how he will be received when he lands for his new stage as a player with the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)