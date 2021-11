Del diálogo de Briones con la mano derecha de Kast a la aparición de la pareja de Boric: lo que no se vio del debate presidencial

(L to R) Chilean presidential candidates Gabriel Boric, from the Apruebo Dignidad party, Jose Antonio Kast, from the Partido Republicano party, Yasna Provoste from the Constituent Unit party, Sebastian Sichel for the center-right government coalition, Eduardo Artes, from the Partido Comunista Accion Proletaria party and Marco Enriquez-Ominami, from the Progresista party, pose before a televised debate at TVN in Santiago, on November 15, 2021. - Chile will hold presidential elections on November 21, 2021. (Photo by ESTEBAN FELIX / POOL / AFP)