El nudo tras el caso Rojas Vade: expertos critican que Convención sea “juez y parte” en proyecto para resolver reemplazo

SANTIAGO, CHILE - JULY 04: Constituent Assembly representative Rodrigo Rojas Vade during Constitutional Convention on July 4, 2021 in Santiago, Chile. The Convention takes place after Chileans voted in a referendum to replace the Pinochet-era magna carta. 155 delegates chosen in the mid-May elections will have nine to 12 months to draft a new constitution, that will then need to be approved in plasbicite. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)