¿Los pequeños pelotones o el gran batallón?

A worker disinfects an area of the National Stadium that will serve as a polling station for a constitutional plebiscite, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Chileans will decide on Sunday whether or not to replace the constitution that dates back to the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, and secondly, if the current Congress or other citizens should write the new text. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)