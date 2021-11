El mecanismo con el que Nueva Zelandia no va a arbitraje con algunos socios del TPP11 y que considera el programa de Boric

This photo taken on November 4, 2021 shows New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaking to a reporter during an interview about climate change at the parliament in Wellington. - Ardern has warned the Glasgow climate summit is "make or break" in the fight to curb global warming, saying the world is now paying the price for decades of procrastination. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP) / TO GO WITH UN-climate-COP26-NZealand-Ardern,INTERVIEW by Neil SANDS