La Fed se prepara para reducir los estímulos en medio de más dudas sobre la inflación

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 30, 2021 US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Oversight And Government Reform Committee hearings on oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. - Despite a risk that high inflation in the United States could persist, it would be "premature" to raise borrowing rates and risk slowing the economic recovery, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said October 22, 2021. (Photo by SARAH SILBIGER / POOL / AFP)