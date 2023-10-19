PlayStation lanza ofertas con motivo de Halloween en la PS Store

Desde PlayStation han lanzado una serie de ofertas a través de la PS Store con motivo de Halloween, con múltiples juegos de terror con importantes descuentos.

Es así como juegos de terror como Resident Evil, Until Dawn, The Callisto Protocol o Little Nightmares cuentan con importantes descuentos, los cuales se extenderán hasta el 1 de noviembre próximo.

Acá te dejamos algunos de los descuentos:

A menos de US$9.99

Resident Evil 2



Resident Evil 3



Resident Evil 4 (2005)



Resident Evil 5



Resident Evil 6



Resident Evil 7



Little Nightmares I



Little Nightmares II



Outlast: Trinity



Hollow Knight - Voidheart Edition



Until Dawn



Dead Island: Definitive Collection



Desde US$10 y hasta US$19.99

Dead by Daylight



OXENFREE II: Lost Signals



Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition



Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed



The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series



Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition



Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong



Deathloop Deluxe Edition



Desde los US$20