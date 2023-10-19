PlayStation lanza ofertas con motivo de Halloween en la PS Store
Juegos como Resident Evil 7, Dying Light 2 Stay Human o Until Dawn se encuentran con descuentos.
Desde PlayStation han lanzado una serie de ofertas a través de la PS Store con motivo de Halloween, con múltiples juegos de terror con importantes descuentos.
Es así como juegos de terror como Resident Evil, Until Dawn, The Callisto Protocol o Little Nightmares cuentan con importantes descuentos, los cuales se extenderán hasta el 1 de noviembre próximo.
Acá te dejamos algunos de los descuentos:
A menos de US$9.99
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3
- Resident Evil 4 (2005)
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil 7
- Little Nightmares I
- Little Nightmares II
- Outlast: Trinity
- Hollow Knight - Voidheart Edition
- Until Dawn
- Dead Island: Definitive Collection
Desde US$10 y hasta US$19.99
- Dead by Daylight
- OXENFREE II: Lost Signals
- Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition
Desde los US$20
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- The Callisto Protocol - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Cult of the Lamb - Heretic Edition
- The Medium
