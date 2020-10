A pesar del atractivo de las acciones locales, debate constitucional mantendrá los flujos en silencio: Julius Baer

Protesters commemorate the one year anniversary of the start of massive anti-government protests triggered by increased subway fare, which led to demands for social change nationwide in the Plaza Italia, Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. The protests led the government to schedule a constituent plebiscite, set for Oct. 25, that seeks to change the country's constitution written during the nation's military dictatorship. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)