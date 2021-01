Hacienda ingresará proyectos para modernizar a los casinos y en el sector lo califican de “impresentable” tras sugerir que beneficia a Enjoy

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a casino in Las Vegas. Nevada casino regulators say December was a historically bad month at the end of a historically bad year in a key measure of gambling activity. The state Gaming Control Board blamed the coronavirus pandemic after reporting Thursday, Jan. 28, 20201, that casino house winnings totaled $7.8 billion for 2020, down 34.6% from the previous year and the lowest for a calendar year since 1997. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)