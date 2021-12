Propuesta de Boric de un impuesto al patrimonio neto afectaría a 11 mil personas en Chile

Chilean presidential candidate Gabriel Boric of the Apruebo Dignidad party waves at supporters during a rally in Santiago, on December 11, 2021, ahead of the presidential run-off election on December 19. - Far-right fiscal conservative Jose Antonio Kast and left-wing former student activist Gabriel Boric will vie to become president of Chile next month in a run-off election, two years after anti-inequality protests that set the country on the path to constitutional change. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP)