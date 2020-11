Peso mexicano ante barrera clave en camino hacia apreciación

A Mexican national flag flies over a government building ahead of the annual shout of independence, which will be held without spectators amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in the Zocalo in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Instead of the throngs of supporters who pack the Zocalo in a typical year, this Independence Day, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will look out over an empty plaza as he gives the traditional "Grito de Dolores," which commemorates the 1810 call to arms by priest Miguel Hidalgo that began the struggle for independence from Spain.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)