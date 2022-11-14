Estos son los nominados a los Game Awards 2022

a Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West y God of War Ragnarok encabezan las nominaciones y están incluidos en la categoría de juego del año junto a A Plague Tale: Requiem, Stray y Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Finalmente se han dado a conocer a los nominados de la próxima edición de los Game Awards, la cual se desarrollará el próximo 8 de diciembre.

Como era de esperar, las nominaciones son lideradas por los juegos que más han dado que hablar este año, incluyendo a Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West y el recientemente lanzado God of War Ragnarok.

Claro que en el camino también hay sorpresas llamativas y así queda clara en la lista de nominados en la categoría de “Juego del Año”. La siguiente es la lista de seis nominados.

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

En tanto, juegos como Cult of the Lamb, Neon White, Sifu, Stray y Tunic disputarán la categoría de mejor juego indie.

Pueden votar por sus favoritos a través del sitio oficial del evento.

La siguiente es la lista del resto de nominados:

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
  • Immortality (Half Mermaid)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

MEJOR NARRATIVA

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
  • Immortality (Half Mermaid)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
  • Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

MEJOR COMPOSICIÓN Y MÚSICA

  • Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
  • Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
  • Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
  • Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN

  • Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök
  • Manon Gage, Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

GAMES FOR IMPACT

  • A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)
  • As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)
  • Endling - Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)
  • Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

MEJOR JUEGO POR TEMPORADAS

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

MEJOR INDIE

  • Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

MEJOR DEBUT INDIE

  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
  • NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
  • Vampire Survivors (poncle)

MEJOR APOYO A LA COMUNIDAD

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL

  • Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)
  • Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYovese)
  • MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)
  • Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

MEJOR JUEGO DE REALIDAD VIRTUAL O REALIDAD AUMENTADA

  • After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
  • Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)
  • BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)
  • Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
  • Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

  • Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN-AVENTURA

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

MEJOR RPG

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)
  • Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS

  • DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)
  • The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)

MEJOR JUEGO PARA TODA LA FAMILIA

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
  • Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

MEJOR JUEGO DE SIMULACIÓN-ESTRATEGIA

  • Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
  • Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega)
  • Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)
  • Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)

MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES-CARRERAS

  • F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
  • FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
  • OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

MEJOR JUEGO MULTIJUGADOR

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
  • Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
  • Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

JUEGO MÁS ESPERADO

  • FINAL FANTASY XVI (Square Enix)
  • Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
  • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

MEJOR ADAPTACIÓN

  • Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)
  • The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)
  • Uncharted  (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD

  • As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)
  • The Last Of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)
  • The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
  • DOTA 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Rocket League (Psyonix)
  • VALORANT (Riot Games)

MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS

  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon  (Gen.G, LOL)
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
  • Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS

  • DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
  • FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
  • LOUD (Valorant)

MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS

  • Andrii “B1ad3″ Horodenskyi  (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
  • Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
  • Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
  • Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS

  • EVO 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022 The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
  • VALORANT Champions 2022

