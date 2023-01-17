Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro y Marcel the Shell with Shoes On lideran las nominaciones para la próxima edición de los Premios Annie
La serie animada de Harley Quinn, Avatar: The Way of Water, Peacemaker y The Sandman también están compitiendo en algunas categorías.
La Asociación Internacional de Películas Animadas finalmente reveló al listado de nominados para la edición número 50 de los Premios Annie.
En esta oportunidad Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro lídera las nominaciones y competirá en ocho categorías incluyendo a “Mejor Película”. Todo mientras Marcel the Shell with Shoes On también está postulando a ocho premios y peleará en la categoría de “Mejor Película Independiente”.
Los premios Annie pretenden reconocer a lo mejor de la animación por lo que además de premiar a películas también reconocen a series animadas y los efectos especiales en otro tipo de cintas. En ese sentido, mientras en las series animadas para adultos competirán Harley Quinn, Los Simpson y Rick and Morty; en otras categorías figuran cintas como Avatar: The Way of Water y Jurassic World Dominion o series como Peacmaker y The Sandman.
Sin más preámbulos, estos son todos los nominados para la siguiente edición de los Premios Annie:
Mejor Película
- Turning Red (Disney’s Pixar)
- Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro (Netflix)
- Gato con Botas: El último deseo (DreamWorks Animation)
- Monstruo del Mar (Netflix)
- Wendell & Wild (Netflix)
Mejor Película Independiente
- Charlotte (January Films)
- Little Nicholas Happy As Can Be (On Classics Mediawan)
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes (Marcel the Movie LLC)
- My Father’s Dragon (Netflix)
Mejor producción especial
- Prehistoric Planet (Apple)
- Superworm (Magic Light Pictures)
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (NoneMore Productions con Bad Robot Productions)
- The House (Netflix)
- The Sandman (Netflix)
Mejor tema de un corto
- Amok
- Black Slide
- Ice Merchants
- Love, Dad
- The Flying Sailor
Mejor Patrocinado
- Can’t Negotiate the Melting Point of Ice
- Minions: The Rise of Gru / The Office
- Save Ralph
- Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache
- Today’s Holiday Moments are Tomorrow’s Memories
Mejor televisión/medios para preescolares
- Elinor Wonders Why (”Rest is Best”)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (”Cakey’s Cupcake Cousins”)
- Rise Up, Sing Out (”Name Tag”)
- Spirit Rangers (”Thunder Mountain”)
- The Tiny Chef Show (“Pancakes”)
Mejor televisión/medios para niños
- Abominable and the Invisible City (”Everest Returns”)
- Big Nate (”The Legend of the Gunting”)
- Moominvalley (“Lonely Mountain”)
- The Owl House (”King’s Tide”)
- We Baby Bears (“The Real Crayon”)
Mejor televisión/medios para adultos
- Bob’s Burgers (“Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”)
- Harley Quinn (“Batman Begins Forever”)
- Rick and Morty (“Night Family”)
- The Simpsons (“Treehouse of Horror XXXIII”)
- Tuca & Bertie (“The Pain Garden”)
Mejor televisión/medios - serie limitada
- Baymax! (”Sofia”)
- El Deafo (”Everybody Sounds So Weird)
- House Broken (“Who’s Having A Merry Trashmas?)
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale (“The Demon Moon Rises”)
- Undone (“Rectify”)
Mejor película de estudiantes
- Au revoir Jérôme !
- Birdsong
- Synchronie Passagère
- The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World
- The Soloists
Mejores efectos visuales en televisión/medios
- Cars on the Road (”Road Rumblers”)
- Love Death + Robots (”Bad Traveling”)
- Prehistoric Planet (“Coasts”)
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The House
Mejores efectos visuales en una película
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Lightyear
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro’
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- The Sea Beast
Mejor animación de personajes - medios
- Entergalactic
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
- StoryBots: Answer Time
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The House
Mejor animación de personajes - película
- Turning Red - Teresa Falcone
- Turning Red - Eric Anderson
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro - Tucker Barrie
- The Bad Guys - Min Hong
- The Bad Guys - Jorge Capote
Mejor animación de personajes - live-action
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Beast
- Finch
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Peacemaker
Mejor animación de personajes - videojuego
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course (Studio MDHR)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
- Potionomics (Voracious Games)
Mejor diseño de personajes - televisión/medios
- Amphibia
- Entergalactic
- Love Death + Robots (”Jibaro”)
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
- Spirit Rangers
Mejor diseño de personajes - Película
- Luck
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Bad Guys
- Wendell & Wild
Mejor dirección - Televisión/medios
- BAYMAX! (”Sofia”) - Lissa Treiman
- exception (”Misprint”) - Yûzô Satô
- More Than I Want To Remember (”short subject”) - Amy Bench, Maya Edelman
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale (”The Demon Moon Rises) - Daisuke " Dice” Tsutsumi
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - Peter Baynton,Charlie Mackesy
Mejor dirección - película
- Turning Red– Domee Shi
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro - Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - Dean Fleischer Camp, Kirsten Lepore, Stephen Chiodo
- My Father’s Dragon - Nora Twomey
- Wendell & Wild– Henry Selick
Mejor música - televisión/medios
- Love Death + Robots (”The Very Pulse of the Machine”) - Rob Cairns
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale (”Onari’s Kushi Power”) - Zach Johnston, Matteo Roberts
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - Isobel Waller-Bridge, Charlie Mackesy
- The Cuphead Show! (”Carn-Evil”) - Ego Plum
- The House - Gustavo Santaolalla
Mejor música - Película
- Turning Red - Ludwig Göransson, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro - Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale
- Mad God - Dan Wool
- The Bad Guys - Daniel Pemberton
- The Sea Beast - Mark Mancia, Nell Benjamin, Laurence O’Keefe
Mejor diseño de producción - Televisión/medios
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
- Mall Stories – Atilla the Grilla
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The House
Mejor diseño de producción - Película
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Mad God
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Bad Guys
- The Sea Beast
Mejor storyboard - Televisión/medios
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
- Looney Tunes Cartoons
- Love Death + Robots (”The Very Pulse of the Machine”)
- The Cuphead Show!
Mejor storyboard - Película
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Strange World
Mejor actuación de voz - Televisión/medios
- Looney Tunes Cartoons (”Hex Appeal”) - Candi Milo como Witch Hazel
- StoryBots: Answer Time (“Glue”) - Fred Tatsciore como Bang
- Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in the Multiverse - Tara Strong como Harley Quinn
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (”New Kids On The Block”) Karen Malina White como Dijonay Jones
- Zootopia+ (”The Godfather of the Bride”) Maurice LaMarche como Mr.Big
Mejor actuación de voz - Película
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro - David Bradley como Geppetto
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro - Gregory Mann como Pinocho
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes - Jenny Slate como Marcel
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Wagner Moura como Wolf
- The Sea Beast - Angel Hator como Maisie Brumble
Mejor guión - Televisión/medios
- Baymax! (“Sofia”)
- Big Nate (“The Legend of the Gunting”)
- Love Death + Robots (“Bad Traveling”)
- The House
- Tuca & Bertie (“The Pain Garden”)
Mejor guión - Película
- Turning Red
- ETERNAL SPRING
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Mejor edición - Televisión/medios
- Amphibia
- Green Eggs and Ham (”The Sam Who Came In From The Cold”)
- Karma’s World (”Keys, The Inventor”)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (”The Stars At Night”)
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Mejor edición - película
- Lightyear
- Turning Red
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
La edición número 50 de los Premios Annie se desarrollará el 25 de febrero.
