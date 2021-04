Minsal reporta 7.357 nuevos casos de Covid-19 y 218 fallecidos: Positividad se cifra en un 9,74%

A nurse checks the intubation of a patient infected with COVID-19 at the Intensive Care Unit (UCI) of the Guillermo Grant Benavente Hospital in Concepcion, Chile, on April 12, 2021. - An increasing COVID-19 death toll is leaving the Chilean healthcare system on the blink of collapse. After resisting the onslaught of the first wave, Chile's health system is on the verge of collapse, with a record occupancy of beds in Intensive Care Units of 97% after a sharp increase in coronavirus infections. (Photo by GUILLERMO SALGADO / AFP)