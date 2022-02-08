Dune postula como Mejor Película y las cintas de superhéroes solo en efectos visuales: Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022
"The Power of the Dog" encabeza las nominaciones a la próxima edición de los Premios de la Academia.
Una de las instancias más comentadas del calendario cinematográfico anual ya se llevó a cabo. No, no estamos hablando del estreno de la película del momento, sino que como pueden deducir en base al título de esta nota durante este martes la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas finalmente anunció a los nominados para la versión número 94 de los Premios Oscar.
A grandes rasgos todo apunta a que Netflix tendrá un buen día ya que The Power of the Dog consiguió 12 nominaciones incluyendo categorías como Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actor Principal. Pero probablemente en WarnerMedia tampoco estarán tan tristes porque aunque Denis Villeneuve no fue nominado como Mejor Director, Dune está en carrera por 10 estatuillas incluyendo a Mejor Película.
Y mientras no faltarán los fans que celebrarán las nominaciones de Andrew Garfield, Steven Spielberg y las película Encanto, los seguidores de las cintas de superhéroes solo tendrán que conformarse con consideraciones en la categoría de Mejores Efectos Visuales para Spider-Man: No Way Home y Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Sin más preámbulos, puedes conocer a todos los nominados para los Premios Oscar 2022 aquí:
Mejor Película
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Mejor actor principal
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor actriz principal
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (CODA)
- Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Mejor actriz de Reparto
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Judy Dench (Belfast)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Mejor Película Animada
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor corto animado
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Mejor corto live-action
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Mejor guión adaptado
- CODA, Siân Heder
- Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- Dune, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
- The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
Mejor guión original
- Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, David Sirota
- King Richard, Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
Mejor Fotografía
- Dune, Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
- The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
- West Side Story, Janusz Kamiński
Mejor banda sonora original
- Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
- Dune, Hans Zimmer
- Encanto, Germaine Franco
- Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
- The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Mejor sonido
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor canción
- “Be Alive” (King Richard), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- “Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto), Lin-Manuel Miranda
- “Down to Joy” (Belfast), Van Morrison
- “No Time to Die” (No Time to Die), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
- “Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days), Diane Warren
Mejor documental
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Writing With Fire
Mejor corto documental
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Mejor edición
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick … Boom!
Mejor Película Internacional
- Drive My Car (Japón)
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- The Hand of God (Italia)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
- The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Un Príncipe en Nueva York 2
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor diseño de producción
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
La versión número 94 de los Premios Oscar se desarrollará el 27 de marzo.
