Dune postula como Mejor Película y las cintas de superhéroes solo en efectos visuales: Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

"The Power of the Dog" encabeza las nominaciones a la próxima edición de los Premios de la Academia.

Una de las instancias más comentadas del calendario cinematográfico anual ya se llevó a cabo. No, no estamos hablando del estreno de la película del momento, sino que como pueden deducir en base al título de esta nota durante este martes la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas finalmente anunció a los nominados para la versión número 94 de los Premios Oscar.

A grandes rasgos todo apunta a que Netflix tendrá un buen día ya que The Power of the Dog consiguió 12 nominaciones incluyendo categorías como Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actor Principal. Pero probablemente en WarnerMedia tampoco estarán tan tristes porque aunque Denis Villeneuve no fue nominado como Mejor Director, Dune está en carrera por 10 estatuillas incluyendo a Mejor Película.

Y mientras no faltarán los fans que celebrarán las nominaciones de Andrew Garfield, Steven Spielberg y las película Encanto, los seguidores de las cintas de superhéroes solo tendrán que conformarse con consideraciones en la categoría de Mejores Efectos Visuales para Spider-Man: No Way Home y Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Sin más preámbulos, puedes conocer a todos los nominados para los Premios Oscar 2022 aquí:

Mejor Película

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Mejor director

  • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
  • Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
  • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Mejor actor principal

  • Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
  • Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
  • Will Smith (King Richard)
  • Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor actriz principal

  • Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
  • Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
  • Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
  • Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
  • Troy Kotsur (CODA)
  • Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
  • J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Mejor actriz de Reparto

  • Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
  • Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
  • Judy Dench (Belfast)
  • Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
  • Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Mejor Película Animada

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor corto animado

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

Mejor corto live-action

  • Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

Mejor guión adaptado

Más sobre Cine
  • CODA, Siân Heder
  • Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
  • Dune, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
  • The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
  • The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Mejor guión original

  • Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
  • Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, David Sirota
  • King Richard, Zach Baylin
  • Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
  • The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Mejor Fotografía

  • Dune, Greig Fraser
  • Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
  • The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
  • West Side Story, Janusz Kamiński

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
  • Dune, Hans Zimmer
  • Encanto, Germaine Franco
  • Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
  • The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Mejor sonido

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Mejor canción

  • “Be Alive” (King Richard), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
  • “Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto), Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • “Down to Joy” (Belfast), Van Morrison
  • “No Time to Die” (No Time to Die), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
  • “Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days), Diane Warren

Mejor documental

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
  • Writing With Fire

Mejor corto documental

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Mejor edición

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tick, Tick … Boom!

Mejor Película Internacional

  • Drive My Car (Japón)
  • Flee (Dinamarca)
  • The Hand of God (Italia)
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
  • The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • Un Príncipe en Nueva York 2
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

La versión número 94 de los Premios Oscar se desarrollará el 27 de marzo.

Comenta

Por favor, inicia sesión en La Tercera para acceder a los comentarios.

Imperdibles