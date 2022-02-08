Dune postula como Mejor Película y las cintas de superhéroes solo en efectos visuales: Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

Una de las instancias más comentadas del calendario cinematográfico anual ya se llevó a cabo. No, no estamos hablando del estreno de la película del momento, sino que como pueden deducir en base al título de esta nota durante este martes la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas finalmente anunció a los nominados para la versión número 94 de los Premios Oscar.

A grandes rasgos todo apunta a que Netflix tendrá un buen día ya que The Power of the Dog consiguió 12 nominaciones incluyendo categorías como Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actor Principal. Pero probablemente en WarnerMedia tampoco estarán tan tristes porque aunque Denis Villeneuve no fue nominado como Mejor Director, Dune está en carrera por 10 estatuillas incluyendo a Mejor Película.

Y mientras no faltarán los fans que celebrarán las nominaciones de Andrew Garfield, Steven Spielberg y las película Encanto, los seguidores de las cintas de superhéroes solo tendrán que conformarse con consideraciones en la categoría de Mejores Efectos Visuales para Spider-Man: No Way Home y Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Sin más preámbulos, puedes conocer a todos los nominados para los Premios Oscar 2022 aquí:

Mejor Película

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh ( Belfast )

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi ( Drive My Car )

Paul Thomas Anderson ( Licorice Pizza )

Jane Campion ( The Power of the Dog )

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Mejor actor principal

Javier Bardem ( Being the Ricardos )

Benedict Cumberbatch ( The Power of the Dog )

Andrew Garfield ( Tick, Tick … Boom! )

Will Smith ( King Richard )

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor actriz principal

Jessica Chastain ( The Eyes of Tammy Faye )

Olivia Colman ( The Lost Daughter )

Penélope Cruz ( Parallel Mothers )

Nicole Kidman ( Being the Ricardos )

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor actor de reparto

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast )

Troy Kotsur ( CODA )

Jesse Plemons ( The Power of the Dog )

J.K. Simmons ( Being the Ricardos )

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Mejor actriz de Reparto

Jessie Buckley ( The Lost Daughter )

Ariana DeBose ( West Side Story )

Judy Dench ( Belfast )

Kirsten Dunst ( The Power of the Dog )

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Mejor Película Animada

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor corto animado

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Mejor corto live-action

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Mejor guión adaptado

CODA , Siân Heder

Drive My Car , Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune , Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter , Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Mejor guión original

Belfast , Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up , Adam McKay, David Sirota

King Richard , Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza , Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Mejor Fotografía

Dune , Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog , Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth , Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story, Janusz Kamiński

Mejor banda sonora original

Don’t Look Up , Nicholas Britell

Dune , Hans Zimmer

Encanto , Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers , Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Mejor sonido

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor canción

“Be Alive” ( King Richard ), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Oruguitas” ( Encanto ), Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” ( Belfast ), Van Morrison

“No Time to Die” ( No Time to Die ), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days), Diane Warren

Mejor documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Mejor corto documental

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Mejor edición

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Mejor Película Internacional

Drive My Car (Japón)

Flee (Dinamarca)

The Hand of God (Italia)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)

The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Un Príncipe en Nueva York 2

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Mejor diseño de producción

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

La versión número 94 de los Premios Oscar se desarrollará el 27 de marzo.