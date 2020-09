CEO de Pfizer: EEUU podría tener vacuna contra covid a fin de año

Albert Bourla, chief operating officer and chief executive officer of Pfizer Inc., listens during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on drug pricing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Top executives from seven of the world's biggest drug companies are testifying before Congress to talk about drug costs, a long-awaited session that could kickstart legislation to rein in prices. Photographer: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg