Escucha acá las 37 canciones que se sumarán a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Merkules, Machine Gun Kelly y Sublime, son algunos de los artistas que se sumarán al juego.
La lista completa de las nuevas canciones que se sumarán a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 fue dada a conocer por el videojuego., En total serán 37 nuevas canciones que se sumarán al soundtrack original del título.
Entre los artistas que se sumarán al título se encuentran Merkules, Machine Gun Kelly y la banda de ska-punk, Sublime. De esta forma estos artistas se sumarán a la banda sonora que ya estaba conformada por Bad Religion, Anthrax, Public Enemy y Papa Roach, entre otros.
Con esto, el listado completo de artistas presentes en el juego queda conformado de la siguiente forma:
Más sobre Videojuegos
- A Tribe Called Quest
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts
- Alex Lahey
- All Talk
- American Nightmare
- Anthrax
- Backchat
- Bad Religion
- Baker Boy
- Billy Talent
- Black Prez ft. Kid Something
- CHAII
- Charlie Brown Jr.
- Cherry Kola
- Chick Norris
- Consumed
- Craig Craig ft. Icy Black
- Crush Effect ft. KARRA
- Dead Kennedys
- Destroy Boys
- Dub Pistols
- DZ Deathrays
- Even Rude
- FIDLAR
- Fu Manchu
- Goldfinger
- JunkBunny
- Lagwagon
- Less Than Jake
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Merkules
- Millencolin
- MxPx
- Naughty by Nature
- Papa Roach
- Pkew Pkew Pkew
- Powerman 5000
- Primus
- Rage Against the Machine
- Reel Big Fish
- Rough Francis
- Screaming Females
- Skepta
- Speedealer
- Spilt Milk
- Strung Out
- Styles of Beyond
- Sublime
- Suicidal Tendencies
- Swingin' Utters
- The Ataris
- The Ernies
- The Suicide Machines
- The Super Best Frens Club
- The Vandals
- Token
- Tyrone Briggs
- Viagra Boys
- Zebrahead
Puedes escuchar el soundtrack completo en la siguiente lista de reproducción de Spotify.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 llegárá el próximo 4 de septiembre a PS4, Xbox One y PC.