¿Quiénes son los ganadores de las elecciones en Perú y Ecuador?

A woman casts her vote at a polling station placed at the Vicente Rocafuerte university of the Tarqui parish, in Cuenca, Ecuador on April 11, 2021. - Ecuadorans elect their next president on Sunday with voters choosing between a young, socialist protege of ex-leader Rafael Correa and a veteran conservative as the oil-rich country contends with an economic crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Fernando Mendez / AFP)