Decenas de candidatos mexicanos han sido asesinados en una sangrienta temporada electoral

Supporters listen to Mexican singer and current candidate for a local deputation for the Citizen Movement Party (Movimiento Ciudadano), Francisca Viveros Barradas, better known as "Paquita la del barrio", during a campaign rally, in Veracruz, state of Veracruz, Mexico on May 17, 2021. - An iconic bolero singer, a former Miss Universe and a soap opera star top the list of celebrities hoping to win the Mexican vote in the mid-term elections on June 6. (Photo by VICTORIA RAZO / AE / AFP)