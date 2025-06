Israel “nos secuestró en aguas internacionales”, dice Greta Thunberg al llegar a Francia

Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg talks to journalists upon her arrival to Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport, as she left Israel on a flight to Sweden via France, after she was detained along with other activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid boat, on June 10, 2025. Thunberg departed Israel on a flight from Tel Aviv to Sweden (via France). Of the 12 people on board the Madleen carrying food and supplies for Gaza, five French activists were taken into custody after they refused to leave Israel voluntarily. (Photo by Hugo MATHY / AFP)

HUGO MATHY