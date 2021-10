Tesla cambia a química de baterías más barata probada en China

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. A driver was behind the wheel when a Tesla electric car crashed and burned last April in Houston, killing two men, neither of whom was found in the driver’s seat. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board announced the findings in an investigative report released Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 on the April 17 crash on a residential road in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)