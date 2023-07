DKRO: Dentro de la secreta fuerza de seguridad rusa que ataca a los estadounidenses

FILE PHOTO: Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in March while on a reporting trip and charged with espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants, while U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy and lawyers Tatyana Nozhkina and Maria Korchagina appear in a courtroom before a hearing to consider an appeal against Gershkovich's detention, in Moscow, Russia April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/File Photo