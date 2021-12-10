It Takes Two se convierte en el mejor videojuego del año en The Game Awards 2021
Revisa todos los ganadores que dejó la jornada.
Durante la noche de este jueves se llevaron a cabo los The Game Awards, la gala en la que junto con la presentación de una gran cantidad de videojuegos, se premió a lo mejor del género durante el 2021. La jornada tuvo como gran ganador It Takes Two, juego de Hazelight Studios, el cual fue escogido como el mejor videojuego del año.
El juego de esta forma se impuso a títulos como Metroid Dread, Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & CLank: Una Dimensión Aparte y Resident Evil Village, para hacerse con el galardón, y también se quedó con la victoria en la categoría de Mejor Juego Familiar y Mejor Juego Multijugador.
Otro de los ganadores de la jornada fue Final Fantasy XIV Online, el MMORPG de Square Enix, el cual ganó en las categorías de Mejor juego en constante evolución y Mejor apoyo a la comunidad.
Juego del año
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil 8: Village (Capcom)
Mejor dirección
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Mejor juego en constante evolución
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
Mejor indie
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)
Mejor debut indie
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
- Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)
Mejor narrativa
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Mejor dirección artística
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
Mejor banda sonora y música
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk)
- Deathloop (Tom Salta)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques,)
- The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams)
Mejor diseño sonoro
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Mejor interpretación
- Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Erika Mori como Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito como Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley como Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Ozioma Akagha como Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Games for Impact
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
- Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
- Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)
- No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)
Mejor apoyo a la comunidad
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Mejor juego de móvil
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
- MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)
- Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)
Mejor juego VR/AR
- Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
- I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)
- Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)
Mejor juego de acción
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
Mejor juego de acción/aventura
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Mejor juego de rol
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)
Mejor juego de lucha
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
Mejor juego familiar
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)
- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Mejor juego de deportes/carreras
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)
Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
Mejor juego multijugador
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- New World (Amazon Games)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)
Juego más esperado (patrocinado por Prime Gaming)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
Premio a la innovación en accesibilidad (patrocinado por Chevrolet)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)
Creador de contenido del año
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Mejor juego esport
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Call of Duty (Activision)
- CS:GO (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Mejor atleta esport
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Heo “ShowMaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
Mejor equipo esport
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Atlanta FaZe (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA2)
Mejor entrenador esport
- Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
- Andrii “B1ad3″ Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
Mejor evento esport
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
