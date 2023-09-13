Nier Replicant, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim y otros importantes títulos se suman a PlayStation Plus
El 19 de septiembre se sumarán los títulos al servicio de suscripción.
Desde Sony han anunciado oficialmente los juegos que se sumarán al servicio de PlayStation Plus Extra, con un listado repleto de importantes títulos.
Según dieron a conocer, son varios los juegos japoneses que se sumarán al servicio y entre los cuales se encuentran 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim y Star Ocean: The Divine Force .
Todo parece apuntar a que PlayStation quiere de alguna forma celebrar la próxima edición del Tokyo Game Show, ya que también son varios los juegos que se sumarán a PlayStation Plus Premium.
Los juegos llegarán el próximo 19 de septiembre y corresponden a:
PlayStation Plus Extra:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Call of the Sea
- Civilization VI
- Cloudpunk
- Contra: Rogue Corps
- Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139
- Odin Sphere: Leifthrasir
- PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls
- Planet Coaster
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
- Tails Noir
- This War of Mine’s Final Cut edition
- Unpacking
- West of Dead
PlayStation Plus Premium:
- Star Ocean: First Departure R
- Star Ocean 3: Till the End of Time
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope - 4K & FHD Remaster
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
