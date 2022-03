Columna de Daniel Matamala: Loco

A young girl holds a placard depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Israel's Prime Minister is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Office confirmed Saturday's meeting at the Kremlin, which came just days after Bennett spoke over the phone with both Russia and Ukraine's leaders. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)