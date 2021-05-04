Las 100 mejores sitcoms de la historia según Rolling Stone

¿Parks and Recreation es superior a la The office con Steve Carell? ¿Es Malcolm mejor que Friends? ¿How I met your mother está por debajo de Arrested development? ¿Sex and the city es más brillante que The Big Bang theory?

Es lo que plantea la revista Rolling Stone en su listado de las mejores 100 sitcoms de la historia, una revisión que viaja por siete décadas de la televisión norteamericana y británica y por miles de horas de risas y buenos momentos.

En la selección hay 17 títulos que continúan al aire, desde la irlandesa Derry girls (Netflix) hasta la producción que se apodera del primer lugar. También hay cinco de la década de los 50. Y en el top 10 sólo hay una serie que nació en los 2000, evocando esa persistente frase de que “todo tiempo pasado…”

Las listas siempre son un ejercicio arbitrario pero también una excelente oportunidad para descubrir. En palabras de sus autores –Alan Sepinwall, Maria Fontoura, David Fear y Rob Sheffield–, son “100 series que nos han hecho reír, pensar, ocasionalmente llorar y reír de nuevo”.

Aquí el listado completo:

100. Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV, 2015-2020)

99. Frank’s Place (CBS, 1987-1988)

98. Derry Girls (Netflix, 2018-Presente)

97. Night Court (NBC, 1984-1992)

96. Bluey (ABC Kids, 2018-Present)

95. Baskets (FX, 2016-2019)

94. Insecure (HBO, 2016-Presente)

93. Big Mouth (Netflix, 2017-Presente)

92. Daria (MTV, 1997-2002)

91. Buffalo Bill (NBC, 1983-1984)

90. The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 2007-2019)

89. A Different World (NBC, 1987-1993)

88. Party Down (Starz, 2009-2010)

87. Soap (ABC, 1977-1981)

86. Living Single (Fox, 1993-1998)

85. The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show (CBS, 1950-1958)

84. Modern Family (ABC, 2009-2020)

83. Letterkenny (Crave, 2016-Presente)

82. How I Met Your Mother (CBS, 2005-2014)

81. Will & Grace (NBC, 1998-2006, 2017-2020)

80. Sanford and Son (NBC, 1972-1977)

79. WKRP in Cincinnati (CBS, 1978-1982)

78. Peep Show (Channel 4, 2003-2015)

77. One Day at a Time (Netflix, 2017-2019; Pop, 2020)

76. New Girl (Fox, 2011-2018)

75. Blackadder (BBC One, 1983-1989)

74. Futurama (Fox, 1999-2003; Comedy Central, 2008-2013)

73. Absolutely Fabulous (BBC, 1992-1996)

72. The Comeback (HBO, 2005, 2014)

71. Rick and Morty (Adult Swim, 2013-Presente)

70. The Phil Silvers Show (CBS, 1955-1959)

69. Flight of the Conchords (HBO, 2007-2009)

68. Maude (CBS, 1972-1978)

67. The Jack Benny Program (CBS, 1950-1964; NBC, 1964-1965)

66. Get Smart (NBC, 1965-1969; CBS, 1969-1970)

65. Phineas and Ferb (Disney, 2007-2015)

64. What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 2019-Presente)

63. Designing Women (CBS, 1986-1993)

62. The Thick of It (BBC Four, 2005-2007; BBC Two, 2009-2012)

61. Catastrophe (Channel 4, 2015-2019)

60. Good Times (CBS, 1974-1979)

59. Spaced (Channel 4, 1999-2001)

58. It’s Garry Shandling’s Show (Showtime, 1986-1990)

57. You’re the Worst (FX, 2014; FXX, 2015-2019)

56. Murphy Brown (CBS, 1988-1998, 2018)

55. The Odd Couple (ABC, 1970-1975)

54. The Bernie Mac Show (Fox, 2001-2006)

53. Scrubs (NBC, 2001-2008; ABC, 2009-2010)

52. I’m Alan Partridge (BBC Two, 1997-2002)

51. Police Squad! (ABC, 1982)

50. NewsRadio (NBC, 1995-1999)

49. Barney Miller (ABC, 1975-1982)

48. The Jeffersons (CBS, 1975-1988)

47. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (NBC, 1990-1996)

46. The Good Place (NBC, 2016-2020)

45. Broad City (Comedy Central, 2014-2019)

44. Veep (HBO, 2012-2019)

43. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 2013-2018; NBC, 2019-Presente)

42. Brockmire (IFC, 2017-2020)

41. King of the Hill (Fox, 1997-2010)

40. Review (Comedy Central, 2014-2017)

39. Black-ish (ABC, 2014-Present)

38. Friends (NBC, 1994-2004)

37. Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 2011-Presente)

36. Sex and the City (HBO, 1998-2004)

35. Everybody Loves Raymond (CBS, 1996-2005)

34. SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon, 1999-Presente)

33. Better Things (FX, 2016-Presente)

32. The Golden Girls (NBC, 1985-1992)

31. Fawlty Towers (BBC, 1975-1979)

30. The Office (U.K.) (BBC Two 2001-2003)

29. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX, 2005-2012; FXX, 2013-Presente)

28. Malcolm in the Middle (Fox, 2000-2006)x

27. Louie (FX, 2010-2015)

26. The Bob Newhart Show (CBS, 1972-1978)

25. Atlanta (FX, 2016-Presente)

24. Community (NBC, 2009-2014; Yahoo! Screen, 2015)

23. The Office (U.S.) (NBC, 2005-2013)

22. South Park (Comedy Central, 1997-Presente)

21. Fleabag (BBC Three, 2016-2019)

20. BoJack Horseman (Netflix, 2014-2020)

19. Roseanne (ABC, 1988-1997)

18. 30 Rock (NBC, 2006-2013)

17. Taxi (ABC, 1978-1982; NBC, 1982-1983)

16. The Cosby Show (NBC, 1984-1992)

15. Arrested Development (Fox, 2003-2006; Netflix, 2013-2019)

14. The Andy Griffith Show (CBS, 1960-1968)

13. Frasier (NBC, 1993-2004)

12. Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, 2000-Presente)

11. The Dick Van Dyke Show (CBS, 1961-1966)

10. The Larry Sanders Show (HBO, 1992-1998)

9. Parks and Recreation (NBC, 2009-2015)

8. The Honeymooners (CBS, 1955-1956)

7. The Mary Tyler Moore Show (CBS, 1970-1977)

6. M*A*S*H* (CBS, 1972-1983)

5. All in the Family (CBS, 1971-1979)

4. I Love Lucy (CBS, 1951-1957)

3. Seinfeld (NBC, 1989-1998)

2. Cheers (NBC, 1982-1993)

1. The Simpsons (Fox, 1989-Presente)