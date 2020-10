Acta de Carabineros sobre caso Pío Nono incluye versión del policía: “al ser alcanzado logró zafarse para huir (...) sobrepasando barreras de contención del puente”

Paramedics and demostrators attend a youth who fell into the Mapocho river from a bridge during a police charge on protesters in Santiago, Chile, Friday Sept.2, 2020. The incident unleashed a wave of criticism against police for the repression during demonstrations and the government repudiated the acts of violence condemning "categorically any action that violates human rights". The young man is in a hospital in serious but stable condition, according to the latest medical reports. (AP Photo/Aliosha Marquez Alvear)