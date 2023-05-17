Conozcan a los nominados para la versión 2023 de los Premios Eisner
En julio se entregarán los galardones a lo mejor de los cómics.
Con miras a la próxima edición de la Comic-Con de San Diego se dio a conocer el listado de nominados para la edición 2023 de los Premios Eisner.
En esta oportunidad los galardones a lo mejor del cómic estadounidense reconocerán a los títulos publicados entre el 1 de enero y el 31 de diciembre de 2022.
A grandes rasgos las nominaciones son encabezadas por la editorial Image con 20 consideraciones mientras que DC Comics está en un tercer puesto con 11 nominaciones tras los 13 reconocimientos que consiguió Fantagraphics. Y, por su parte, Marvel Comics y Dark Horse se quedaron con 9 nominaciones respectivamente.
En cuanto a los creativos Zoe Thorogood logró 5 nominaciones, superando a Thomas Woodruff y Tom King, quienes lograron 4 nominaciones respectivamente.
Sin más preámbulos, pueden revisar a todos los nominados a los Premios Eisner 2023 aquí:
Mejor historia corta
- “The Beekeeper’s Due,” por Jimmy Stamp y Débora Santos, en Scott Snyder Presents: Tales from the Cloakroom (Cloakroom Comics)
- “Finding Batman” por Kevin Conroy y J. Bone en DC Pride 2022 (DC)
- “Good Morning,” por Christopher Cantwell y Alex Lins, en Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #4 (Marvel)
- “Silent All These Years,” por Margaret Atwood y David Mack, en Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes (Z2)
- “You Get It,” por Jonathan Hickman y Marco Checchetto, en Amazing Fantasy #1000 (Marvel)
Mejor número independiente/ one-shot
- Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler, por Tom King y Mitch Gerads (DC)
- Mary Jane & Black Cat Beyond, por Jed Mackay y C. F. Villa (Marvel)
- Moon Knight: Black, White, and Blood #3, editado por Tom Brevoort (Marvel)
- Star Trek #400, editado por Heather Antos (IDW)
- A Vicious Circle Book 1, por Mattson Tomlin y Lee Bermejo (BOOM! Studios)
Mejor serie regular
- Daredevil, por Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto y Rafael de Latorre (Marvel)
- The Department of Truth, por James Tynion IV y Martin Simmonds (Image)
- Killadelphia, por Rodney Barnes y Jason Shawn Alexander (Image)
- The Nice House on the Lake, por James Tynion IV y Alvaro Martinez Bueno (DC)
- Nightwing, por Tom Taylor y Bruno Redondo (DC)
- She-Hulk, por Rainbow Rowell, Rogê Antônio, Luca Maresca y Takeshi Miyazawa (Marvel)
Mejor serie limitada
- Animal Castle, por Xavier Dorison y Felix Delep (Ablaze)
- Batman: One Bad Day, editado por Dave Wielgosz y Jessica Berbey (DC)
- The Human Target, por Tom King y Greg Smallwood (DC)
- Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age, por Neil Gaiman y Mark Buckingham (Marvel)
- Superman: Space Age, por Mark Russell, Michael Allred y Laura Allred (DC)
Mejor serie nueva
- The Atonement Bell por Jim Ousley and Tyler B. Ruff (Red 5)
- Love Everlastin por Tom King y Elsa Charretier (Image)
- Public Domain por Chip Zdarsky (Image)
- Star Trek por Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing y Ramon Rosanas (IDW)
- Traveling to Mars por Mark Russell y Roberto Meli (Ablaze)
Mejor publicación para lectores principiantes (hasta 8 años)
- Beneath The Trees: A Fine Summer por Dav (Magnetic Press)
- Fox + Chick: Up and Down: and Other Stories por Sergio Ruzzier (Chronicle Books)
- Grumpy Monkey Who Threw That? por Suzanne Lang y Max Lang (Random House Studio)
- Hey, Bruce!: An Interactive Book por Ryan Higgins (Disney/Hyperion)
- The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster! por Mo Willems (Union Square Kids)
Mejor publicación para niños (entre 9 y 12 años)
- Adventuregame Comics: Leviathan por Jason Shiga (Amulet/Abrams)
- Frizzy por Claribel A. Ortega y Rose Bousamra (First Second/Macmillan)
- Isla To Island por Alexis Castellanos (Atheneum/Simon & Schuster)
- Little Monarchs por Jonathan Case (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House)
- Swim Team por Johnnie Christmas (HarperAlley)
Mejor publicación para adolescentes (entre 13 y 17 años)
- Chef’s Kiss por Jarrett Melendez y Danica Brine (Oni)
- Clementine Book One por Tillie Walden (Image Skybound)
- Do A Powerbomb! por Daniel Warren Johnson (Image)
- Heartstopper Volume 4 por Alice Oseman (Scholastic Graphix)
- Wash Day Diaries por Camila Rowser y Robyn Smith (Chronicle Books)
Mejor publicación de humor
- Cryptid Club por Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)
- I Hate This Place por Kyle Starks y Artyom Topilin (Image Skybound)
- Killer Queens por David Booher y Claudia Balboni (Dark Horse)
- Mr. Lovenstein Presents: Failure por J. L. Westover (Image Skybound)
- Revenge of the Librarians por Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)
Mejor antología
- Creepshow editado por Alex Antone y Jon Moisan (Image Skybound)
- The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic editado por Josh Bernstein (Z2)
- The Nib Magazine editado por Matt Bors (Nib)
- Sensory: Life on the Spectrum editado por Bex Ollerton (Andrews McMeel)
- Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album editado por Rantz Hoseley (Z2)
Mejor trabajo basado en la realidad
- Alfred Hitchcock: The Master of Suspense por Noël Simsolo y Dominique Hé, traducción de Montana Kane (NBM)
- Alice Guy: First Lady of Film, por José-Louis Bocquet y Catel Muller, traducción de Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)
- But I Live: Three Stories of Child Survivors of the Holocaust editado por Charlotte Schallié (University of Toronto Press)
- Flung Out of Space por Grace Ellis y Hannah Templer (Abrams ComicArts)
- Invisible Wounds: Graphic Journalism por Jess Ruliffson (Fantagraphics)
- Pinball: A Graphic History of the Silver Ball por Jon Chad (First Second/Macmillan)
Mejor memoria gráfica
- Down to the Bone: A Leukemia Story por Catherine Pioli, traducción de J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
- Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands por Kate Beaton (Drawn & Quarterly)
- It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth: An Auto-Bio-Graphic-Novel por Zoe Thorogood (Image)
- So Much for Love: How I Survived a Toxic Relationship por Sophie Lambda, traducción de Montana Kane (First Second/Macmillan)
- Welcome to St. Hell: My Trans Teen Misadventure por Lewis Hancox (Scholastic Graphix)
Mejor álbum gráfico (nuevo)
- The Book of Niall por Barry Jones (Ellie & Beatty)
- Crushing por Sophie Burrows (Algonquin Young Readers)
- Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral por Thomas Woodruff (Fantagraphics)
- The Night Eaters, Book 1: She Eats the Night por Marjorie Liu y Sana Takeda (Abrams ComicArts)
- Ultrasound por Conor Stechschulte (Fantagraphics)
Mejor álbum gráfico (reimpresión)
- Days of Sand por Aimée de Jongh, traducción de Christopher Bradley (SelfMadeHero)
- Geneviève Castrée: Complete Works por Geneviève Castrée, traducción de Phil Elverum y Aleshia Jensen (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Mazebook Dark Horse Direct Edition por Jeff Lemire (Dark Horse)
- One Beautiful Spring Day por Jim Woodring (Fantagraphics)
- Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call por Richard Stark, Darwyn Cooke, Ed Brubaker y Sean Phillips (IDW)
- Super Spy Deluxe Edition por Matt Kindt (Dark Horse)
Mejor adaptación de otro medio
- Chivalry por Neil Gaiman, adaptado por Colleen Doran (Dark Horse)
- Rain de Joe Hill, adaptado por David M. Booher and Zoe Thorogood (Syzygy/Image)
- Ten Days in a Madhouse de Nellie Bly, adaptado por Brad Ricca y Courtney Sieh (Gallery 13/Simon $ Schuster)
- Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, editado por Rantz Hoseley (Z2)
- A Visit to Moscow de Rabbi Rafael Grossman, adaptado por Anna Olswanger e Yevgenia Nayberg (Turner)
Mejor edición estadounidense de material internacional
- Always Never por Jordi Lafebre, traducción de Montana Kane (Dark Horse)
- Blacksad: They All Fall Down Part 1 de Juan Díaz Canales y Juanjo Guarnido, traducción de Diana Schutz y Brandon Kander (Dark Horse)
- Down to the Bone: A Leukemia Story de Catherine Pioli, traducción de J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
- The Pass de Espé, traducción de J.T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
- Tiki: A Very Ruff Year de David Azencot y Fred Leclerc, traducción de Nanette McGuinness (Life Drawn/Humanoids)
Mejor edición estadounidense de material internacional - Asia
- Black Paradox de Junji Ito, traducción de Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)
- The Hellbound vols. 1-2 de Yeon Sang-ho y Choi Gyu-seok, traducción de Danny Lim (Dark Horse)
- Look Back de Tatsuki Fujimoto, traducción de Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)
- PTSD Radio vol. 1 de Masaaki Nakayama, traducción de Adam Hirsch (Kodansha)
- Shuna’s Journey de Hayao Miyazaki, traducción de Alex Dudok de Wit (First Second/Macmillan)
- Talk to My Back de Yamada Murasaki, traducción de Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly)
Mejor colección/proyecto de archivo: tiras (al menos 20 años)
- Bungleton Green and the Mystic Commandos, por Jay Jackson (New York Review Comics)
- Come Over Come Over, It’s So Magic, and My Perfect Life, por Lynda Barry, editado por Peggy Burns (Drawn & Quarterly)
- The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1922-1924, por George Herriman, editado por J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
- Macanudo: Welcome to Elsewhere por Liniers, editado por Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)
- Pogo The Complete Syndicated Comic Strips: Volume 8: Hijinks from the Horn of Plenty, por Walt Kelly, editado por Mark Evanier y Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
Mejor colección/proyecto de archivo: cómics (al menos 20 años)
- The Deluxe Gimenez: The Fourth Power & The Starr Conspiracy por Juan Gimenez, editado por Alex Donoghue y Bruno Lecigne (Humanoids)
- The Fantastic Worlds of Frank Frazetta, editado por Dian Hansen (TASCHEN)
- Home to Stay! The Complete Ray Bradbury EC Stories de Ray Bradbury y otros; editado por J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
- The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus 1 (Abrams ComicArts)
- Walt Disney’s Uncle Scrooge: The Diamond Jubilee Collection por Carl Barks; editado por David Gerstein (Fantagraphics)
Mejor guionista
- Grace Ellis, Flung Out of Space (Abrams ComicArts)
- Tom King, Batman: Killing Time, Batman: One Bad Day, Gotham City: Year One, The Human Target, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (DC); Love Everlasting (Image)
- Mark Russell, Traveling to Mars (Ablaze), One-Star Squadron, Superman: Space Age (DC); The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)
- James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country (DC), The Closet, The Department of Truth (Image)
- Chip Zdarsky, Stillwater (Image Skybound); Daredevil (Marvel)
Mejor guionista/artista
- Sarah Andersen, Cryptid Club (Andrews McMeel)
- Kate Beaton, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Espé, The Pass (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University)
- Junji Ito, Black Paradox, The Liminal Zone (VIZ Media)
- Zoe Thorogood, It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth (Image)
Mejor dibujante/entintador o dibujante/equipo de entintador
- Jason Shawn Alexander, Killadelphia, Nita Hawes’ Nightmare Blog (Image)
- Alvaro Martínez Bueno, The Nice House on the Lake (DC)
- Sean Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You (Image)
- Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)
- Greg Smallwood, The Human Target (DC)
Mejor pintor / artista multimedia (arte interior)
- Lee Bermejo, A Vicious Circle (BOOM! Studios)
- Felix Delep, Animal Castle (Ablaze)
- Daria Schmitt, The Monstrous Dreams of Mr. Providence (Europe Comics)
- Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts); Monstress (Image)
- Zoe Thorogood, Rain (Syzygy/Image)
- Thomas Woodruff, Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral (Fantagraphics)
Mejor artista de portadas (varias portadas)
- Jen Bartel, She-Hulk (Marvel)
- Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)
- Alex Ross, Astro City: That Was Then . . . (Image); Fantastic Four, Black Panther (Marvel)
- Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)
- Zoe Thorogood, Joe Hill’s Rain (Syzygy/Image)
Mejor colorista
- Jordie Bellaire, The Nice House on the Lake, Suicide Squad: Blaze (DC); Antman, Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)
- Jean-Francois Beaulieu, I Hate Fairyland 2022, Twig (Image)
- Dave McCaig, The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)
- Jacob Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You, That Texas Blood (Image)
- Alex Ross y Josh Johnson, The Fantastic Four: Full Circle (Abrams ComicArts)
- Diana Sousa, Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins; The Mighty Nein Origins: Yasha Nydoorin; The Mighty Nein Origins: Fjord Stone; The Mighty Nein Origins: Caleb Widogast (Dark Horse)
Mejor lettering
- Pat Brosseau, Batman: The Knight, Wonder Woman: The Villainy of Our Fears (DC): Creepshow, Dark Ride, I Hate This Place, Skybound Presents: Afterschool (Image Skybound)
- Chris Dickey, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts)
- Todd Klein, Chivalry (Dark Horse); Fables (DC); Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)
- Nate Piekos, Black Hammer Reborn, Minor Threats, Shaolin Cowboy, Stranger Things: Kamchatka (Dark Horse), I Hate Fairyland, Twig (Image)
- Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)
- Thomas Woodruff, Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral (Fantagraphics)
Mejor publicación periódica / periodismo relacionada con cómics
- Alter Ego, editado por Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)
- Comic Book Creator, editado por Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)
- The Comics Journal #308, editado por Gary Groth, Kristy Valenti con Rachel Miller (Fantagraphics)
- PanelXPanel magazine, editado por Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou y Tiffany Babb (panelxpanel.com)
- Rob Salkowitz, Forbes, ICv2, Publishers Weekly
Mejor libro relacionado a los cómics
- The Art of the News: Comics Journalism editado por Katherine Kelp-Stebbins y Ben Saunders (Oregon State University Press)
- Charles M. Schulz: The Art and Life of the Peanuts Creator in 100 Objects por Benjamin L. Clark y Nat Gertler (Schulz Museum)
- The Charlton Companion por Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)
- Gladys Parker: A Life in Comics, A Passion for Fashion por Trina Robbins (Hermes Press)
- Resurrection: Comics in Post-Soviet Russia por José Alaniz (Ohio State University Press)
Mejor trabajo académico
- Bandits, Misfits, and Superheroes: Whiteness and Its Borderlands in American Comics and Graphic Novels por Josef Benson y Doug Singsen (University Press of Mississippi)
- Graphic Medicine editado por Erin La Cour y Anna Poletti (University of Hawai’i’ Press)
- How Comics Travel: Publication, Translation, Radical Literacies por Katherine Kelp-Stebbins (Ohio State University Press)
- The LGBTQ+ Comics Studies Reader: Critical Openings, Future Directions editado por Alison Halsall y Jonathan Warren (University Press of Mississippi)
- Teaching with Comics and Graphic Novels. por Tim Smyth (Routledge)
Mejor diseño de publicación
- Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral diseñado por Thomas Woodruff, Jacob Covey con Ryan Dinnick (Fantagraphics)
- A Frog in the Fall (and later on) diseñado por Linnea Sterte, Olle Forsslöf y Patrick Crotty (PEOW)
- Joan Jett & the Blackhearts 40X40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock-n-Roll diseñado por Josh Bernstein y Jason Ullmeyer (Z2)
- Mazebook Dark Horse Direct Edition diseñado por Tom Muller (Dark Horse)
- Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call diseñado por Sean Phillips (IDW)
- Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album diseñado por Lauryn Ipsum (Z2)
Mejor webcomic
- Deeply Dave por Grover
- Delilah Dirk: Practical Defence Against Piracy por Tony Cliff
- Lore Olympus por Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON)
- The Mannamong por Michael Adam Lengyel
- Spores por Joshua Barkman
Mejor cómic digital
- All Princesses Die Before Dawn por Quentin Zuttion, traducción de M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)
- Barnstormers por Scott Snyder y Tula Lotay (Comixology Originals)
- Behind the Curtain por Sara del Giudice, traducción de M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)
- Ripple Effects por Jordan Hart, Bruno Chiroleu, Justin Harder y Shane Kadlecik (Fanbase Press)
- Sixty Years in Winter por Ingrid Chabbert y Aimée de Jongh, traducción de Matt Madden (Europe Comics)
Los Premio Eisner 2023 serán entregados el próximo 21 de julio en el contexto de la Comic-Con de San Diego.
