Everything Everywhere All at Once lidera a los nominados de los Premios Oscar 2023

Este martes la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló a los nominados para la próxima edición de los Premios Oscar, destacando una gran variedad de nominados.

La fantástica y multiversal Everything Everywhere All at Once se instaló como la película con más nominaciones, al recibir 11 distinciones, seguida de la bélica All Quiet on the Western Front y el notable drama de fin de amistad The Banshees of Inisherin con 9.

A ellas le siguieron Elvis con 8, The Fabelmans con 7 y Top Gun: Maverick junto con Tár con 6. La película más exitosa de la pandemia, Avatar: The Way of Water, logró cuatro nominaciones, incluyendo mejor película.

Asimismo, la próxima edición de la ceremonia tendrá su propio récord, ya que John Williams se convirtió en la persona nominada de mayor edad en la historia al lograr una distinción a los 90 años por su trabajo en The Fabelmans de Steven Spielberg.

En tanto, mientras The Batman tendrá tres nominaciones, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever será la película de superhéroes con más nominaciones al competir en cinco categorías, incluyendo mejor actriz secundaria.

Vean la lista de nominados a continuación.

Mejor película

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Women Talking

Tár

Top Gun Maverick

The Fabelmans

Elvis

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor director

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field - Tár

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Mejor actor

Austin Butler - Elvis como Elvis Presley

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin como Pardraic Suillebhain

Brendan Fraser - The Whale como Charlie

Paul Mescal - Aftersun como Calum Paterson

Bill Nighy - Living como Mr. Williams

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett - Tár como Lydia Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde como Norma Jeane Mortensen / Marilyn Monroe

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie como Leslie Rowlands

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans como Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once como Evelyn Wang

Mejor actor secundario

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin como Colm Doherty

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway como James

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans como Boris Schildkraut

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin como Dominic Kearney

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once como Waymond Wang

Mejor actriz secundaria

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever como Queen Ramonda

Hong Chau – The Whale como Liz

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin como Siobhán Súilleabháin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once como Deirdre Beaubeirdre

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once como Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki

Mejor guión original

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert

The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner

Tár - Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

Mejor guión adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front - Guión de Edward BVerger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Escrita por Rian Johnson

Living - Escrita por Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick - Guión de Ehren Kruger y Eric Warren Singer y Christopher McQuarrie, Historia de Peter Craig y Justin Marks

Women Talking - Guión de Sarah Polley

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths - Darius Khondi

Elvis - Mandy Walker

Empire of Light - Roger Deakins

Tár - Florian Hoffmeister

Mejor edición

The Banshees of Inisherin - Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis - Matt Villa y Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers

Tár - Monika Willi

Mejor Película Internacional

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Close (Bélgica)

EO (Polonia)

Mejor banda sonora original

All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann

Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Mejor sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor canción

“Applause” de Tell it Like a Women

“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun Maverick

“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” de RRR

“This Is A Life” de Everywhing Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Película Animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Mejor corto animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Mejor corto live-action

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Mejor documental

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Mejor corto documental

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year

Stranger at the Gate

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

All Quiet in the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Babylon , Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , Ruth Carter

Elvis , Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All At Once , Shirley Kurata

Mrs Harris Goes To París, Jenny Beavan

Mejor diseño de producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Mejores efectos visuales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

La versión número 94 de los Premios Oscar se desarrollará el 12 de marzo.