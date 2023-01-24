Everything Everywhere All at Once lidera a los nominados de los Premios Oscar 2023
John Williams se convirtió en el nominado de mayor edad en la historia de la ceremonia, mientras que Black Panther: Wakanda Forever logró más nominaciones que The Batman.
Este martes la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló a los nominados para la próxima edición de los Premios Oscar, destacando una gran variedad de nominados.
La fantástica y multiversal Everything Everywhere All at Once se instaló como la película con más nominaciones, al recibir 11 distinciones, seguida de la bélica All Quiet on the Western Front y el notable drama de fin de amistad The Banshees of Inisherin con 9.
A ellas le siguieron Elvis con 8, The Fabelmans con 7 y Top Gun: Maverick junto con Tár con 6. La película más exitosa de la pandemia, Avatar: The Way of Water, logró cuatro nominaciones, incluyendo mejor película.
Asimismo, la próxima edición de la ceremonia tendrá su propio récord, ya que John Williams se convirtió en la persona nominada de mayor edad en la historia al lograr una distinción a los 90 años por su trabajo en The Fabelmans de Steven Spielberg.
En tanto, mientras The Batman tendrá tres nominaciones, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever será la película de superhéroes con más nominaciones al competir en cinco categorías, incluyendo mejor actriz secundaria.
Vean la lista de nominados a continuación.
Mejor película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Women Talking
- Tár
- Top Gun Maverick
- The Fabelmans
- Elvis
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor director
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Todd Field - Tár
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler - Elvis como Elvis Presley
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin como Pardraic Suillebhain
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale como Charlie
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun como Calum Paterson
- Bill Nighy - Living como Mr. Williams
Mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett - Tár como Lydia Tár
- Ana de Armas - Blonde como Norma Jeane Mortensen / Marilyn Monroe
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie como Leslie Rowlands
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans como Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once como Evelyn Wang
Mejor actor secundario
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin como Colm Doherty
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway como James
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans como Boris Schildkraut
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin como Dominic Kearney
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once como Waymond Wang
Mejor actriz secundaria
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever como Queen Ramonda
- Hong Chau – The Whale como Liz
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin como Siobhán Súilleabháin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once como Deirdre Beaubeirdre
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once como Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki
Mejor guión original
- The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schienert
- The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner
- Tár - Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund
Mejor guión adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Guión de Edward BVerger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Escrita por Rian Johnson
- Living - Escrita por Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick - Guión de Ehren Kruger y Eric Warren Singer y Christopher McQuarrie, Historia de Peter Craig y Justin Marks
- Women Talking - Guión de Sarah Polley
Mejor Fotografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths - Darius Khondi
- Elvis - Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light - Roger Deakins
- Tár - Florian Hoffmeister
Mejor edición
- The Banshees of Inisherin - Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- Elvis - Matt Villa y Jonathan Redmond
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers
- Tár - Monika Willi
Mejor Película Internacional
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
- Close (Bélgica)
- EO (Polonia)
Mejor banda sonora original
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon - Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux
- The Fabelmans - John Williams
Mejor sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor canción
- “Applause” de Tell it Like a Women
- “Hold My Hand” de Top Gun Maverick
- “Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatu” de RRR
- “This Is A Life” de Everywhing Everywhere All At Once
Mejor Película Animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Mejor corto animado
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
Mejor corto live-action
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Mejor documental
- All That Breathes
- All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Mejor corto documental
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year
- Stranger at the Gate
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- All Quiet in the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Babylon, Mary Zophres
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
- Elvis, Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Kurata
- Mrs Harris Goes To París, Jenny Beavan
Mejor diseño de producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Mejores efectos visuales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
La versión número 94 de los Premios Oscar se desarrollará el 12 de marzo.
