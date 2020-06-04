Las mujeres arrasaron en los Premios Eisner 2020, siendo destacadas entre lo mejor de la industria del cómic

En un año en el que por primera vez no se realizó una ceremonia en vivo, cortesía de los COVID-19, de todas formas la realización de los Comic@Home sirvió de marco para presentar a los ganadores de los Premios Eisner, la ceremonia de premiación más importante de la industria de los cómics.

Aunque no hubo una sola publicación que acumuló el mayor número de estatuillas, la edición 2020 de los Eisner destacó por el dominio de las mujeres en las distinciones, incluyendo premios para Mariko Tamaki como mejor escritora, Raina Telgemeier como mejor escritora/dibujante, Rosemary Valero-O’Connell como mejor dibujante/entintadora y Emma Ríos como mejor portadista. Más aún, Women Write About Comics fue destaca como la mejor publicación de periodismo relacionado a los cómics.

Al mismo tiempo, mientras Our Favorite Thing Is My Favorite Thing Is Monsters se impuso como mejor número único y la editorial Image destacó haciéndose tanto de la categoría de mejor serie regular (Bitter Root) como la de mejor serie limitada (Little Bird).

Tampoco es menor que el legendario George Takei también fue distinguido, ya que el cómic que aborda su vida como prisionero en un campo de concentración en Estados Unidos, They Called Us Enemy, fue destacado como mejor publicación basada en la realidad.

Conozcan la lista completa de ganadores a continuación.

Mejor Historia corta

“Hot Comb” por Ebony Flowers, en Hot Comb (Drawn & Quarterly)

Nominados:

“How to Draw a Horse” por Emma Hunsinger, The New Yorker

“The Menopause” por Mira Jacob, The Believer

“Who Gets Called an ‘Unfit’ Mother?” por Miriam Libicki, The Nib

“You’re Not Going to Believe What I’m About to Tell You” por Matthew Inman, The Oatmeal

Mejor número único/One-Shot

Our Favorite Thing Is My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, por Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)

Nominados:

Coin-Op No. 8: Infatuation, por Peter and Maria Hoey (Coin-Op Books)

The Freak, por Matt Lesniewski (AdHouse)

Minotäar, por Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)

Sobek, por James Stokoe (Shortbox)

Mejor serie regular

Bitter Root, por David Walker, Chuck Brown y Sanford Greene (Image)

Nominados:

Crowded, por Christopher Sebela, Ro Stein Ted Brandt (Image)

Daredevil, por Chip Zdarsky y Marco Checchetto (Marvel)

The Dreaming, por Simon Spurrier, Bilquis Evely et al. (DC)

Immortal Hulk, por Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, y Ruy José et al. (Marvel)

Mejor serie limitada

Little Bird por Darcy Van Poelgeest y Ian Bertram (Image)

Nominados:

Ascender, por Jeff Lemire y Dustin Nguyen (Image)

Ghost Tree, por Bobby Curnow ySimon Gane (IDW)

Naomi por Brian Michael Bendis, David Walker y Jamal Campbell (DC)

Sentient, por Jeff Lemire y Gabriel Walta (TKO)

Mejor Nueva Serie

Invisible Kingdom, por G. Willow Wilson y Christian Ward (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Nominados:

Doctor Doom, por Christopher Cantwell y Salvador Larocca (Marvel)

Once & Future, por Kieron Gillen y Dan Mora (BOOM! Studios)

Something Is Killing the Children, por James Tynion IV y Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios)

Undiscovered Country, por Scott Snyder, Charles Soule, Giuseppe Camuncoli, y Daniele Orlandini (Image)

Mejor publicación para lectores pequeños hasta 8 años)

Comics: Easy as ABC, by Ivan Brunetti (TOON)

Nominados:

Kitten Construction Company: A Bridge Too Fur, por John Patrick Green (First Second/Macmillan)

The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! por Mo Willems (Hyperion Books)

A Trip to the Top of the Volcano with Mouse, por Frank Viva (TOON)

¡Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market, por Raúl the Third (Versify/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Who Wet My Pants? por Bob Shea y Zachariah Ohora (Little, Brown)

Mejor publicación para niños (entre 9 y 12 años)

Guts, por Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix)

Nominados:

Akissi: More Tales of Mischief, por Marguerite Abouet y Mathieu Sapin (Flying Eye/Nobrow)

Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls, por Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Graphix)

New Kid, por Jerry Craft (Quill Tree/HarperCollins)

This Was Our Pact, por Ryan Andrews (First Second/Macmillan)

The Wolf in Underpants, por Wilfrid Lupano, Mayana Itoïz, and Paul Cauuet (Graphic Universe/Lerner Publishing Group)

Mejor publicación para adolescentes (entre 13 y 17 años)

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, por Mariko Tamaki y Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second/Macmillan)

Nominados:

Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, por Mariko Tamaki y Steve Pugh (DC)

Hot Comb, por Ebony Flowers (Drawn & Quarterly)

Kiss Number 8, por Colleen AF Venable y Ellen T. Crenshaw (First Second/Macmillan)

Penny Nichols, por MK Reed, Greg Means, y Matt Wiegle (Top Shelf)

Mejor publicación de humor

The Way of the Househusband, vol. 1, por Kousuke Oono, traducción por Sheldon Drzka (VIZ Media)

Nominados:

Anatomy of Authors, por Dave Kellett (SheldonComics.com)

Death Wins a Goldfish, por Brian Rea (Chronicle Books)

Minotäar, por Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)

Sobek, por James Stokoe (Shortbox)

Wondermark: Friends You Can Ride On, por David Malki (Wondermark)

Mejor Antología

Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, y Survival, editado por Diane Noomin (Abrams)

Nominados:

ABC of Typography, por David Rault (SelfMade Hero)

Baltic Comics Anthology š! #34-37, editado por David Schilter, Sanita Muižniece et al. (kuš!)

Kramer’s Ergot #10, editado por Sammy Harkham (Fantagraphics)

The Nib #2–4, editado por Matt Bors (Nib)

Mejor trabajo basado en la realidad

They Called Us Enemy, por George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, y Harmony Becker (Top Shelf)

Nominados:

Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations, por Mira Jacob (One World/Random House)

Grass, por Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, translation por Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly)

Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos, por Lucy Knisley (First Second/Macmillan)

Moonbound: Apollo 11 and the Dream of Spaceflight, por Jonathan Fetter-Vorm (Hill & Wang)

My Solo Exchange Diary, vol. 2 (sequel to My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness), por Nagata Kabi, translation por Jocelyne Allen (Seven Seas)

Mejor Nuevo Albúm Gráfico

Are You Listening? por Tillie Walden (First Second/Macmillan)

Nominados:

Bezimena, por Nina Bunjevac (Fantagraphics)

BTTM FDRS, por Ezra Claytan Daniels y Ben Passmore (Fantagraphics)

Life on the Moon, por Robert Grossman (Yoe Books/IDW)

New World, por David Jesus Vignolli (Archaia/BOOM!)

Reincarnation Stories, por Kim Deitch (Fantagraphics)

Mejor Albúm Gráfico Reimpreso

LaGuardia, por Nnedi Okorafor y Tana Ford (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Nominados

Bad Weekend por Ed Brubaker y Sean Phillips (Image)

Clyde Fans, por Seth (Drawn & Quarterly)

Cover, vol. 1, por Brian Michael Bendis y David Mack (DC/Jinxworld)

Glenn Ganges: The River at Night, por Kevin Huizenga (Drawn & Quarterly)

Rusty Brown, por Chris Ware (Pantheon)

Mejor adaptación desde otro medio

Snow, Glass, Apples, por Neil Gaiman y Colleen Doran (Dark Horse Books)

Nominados:

Giraffes on Horseback Salad: Salvador Dali, the Marx Brothers and the Strangest Movie Never Made, por Josh Frank, Tim Hedecker, y Manuela Pertega (Quirk Books)

The Giver, por Lois Lowry y P. Craig Russell, (HMH Books for Young Readers)

The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel, por Margaret Atwood, adaptado por Renee Nault (Nan A. Talese)

HP Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness, vols. 1–2, adaptado por Gou Tanabe, tranducción de Zack Davisson (Dark Horse Manga)

The Seventh Voyage, por Stanislaw Lem, adaptado por Jon Muth, traducción por Michael Kandel (Scholastic Graphix)

Mejor edición para Estados Unidos de material internacional

The House, por Paco Roca, traducción por Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)

Nominados:

Diabolical Summer, por Thierry Smolderen y Alexandre Clerisse, traducción por Edward Gauvin (IDW)

Gramercy Park, por Timothée de Fombelle y Christian Cailleaux, traducción por Edward Gauvin (EuroComics/IDW)

Maggy Garrisson, por Lewis Trondheim y Stéphane Oiry, traducción por Emma Wilson (SelfMadeHero)

Stay, por Lewis Trondheim y Hubert Chevillard, traducción por Mike Kennedy (Magnetic Press)

Wrath of Fantômas, por Olivier Bouquet y Julie Rocheleau, traducción por Edward Gauvin (Titan)

Mejor edición para Estados Unidos de material asiático

Cats of the Louvre, por Taiyo Matsumoto, traducido por Michael Arias (VIZ Media)

Nominados:

BEASTARS, por Paru Itagaki, traducido por Tomo Kimura (VIZ Media)

Grass, por Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, traducido por Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly)

Magic Knight Rayearth 25th Anniversary Edition, por CLAMP, traducidon por Melissa Tanaka (Kodansha)

The Poe Clan, por Moto Hagio, traducido por Rachel Thorn (Fantagraphics)

Witch Hat Atelier, por Kamome Shirahama, traducido por Stephen Kohler (Kodansha)

Mejor colección o proyecto de archivo de tiras de cómic

Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, por George Herriman, editado por Alexander Braun (TASCHEN)

Nominados:

Ed Leffingwell’s Little Joe, por Harold Gray, editado por Peter Maresca y Sammy Harkham (Sunday Press Books)

The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1916–1918, editado por R.J. Casey (Fantagraphics)

Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, por Violet y Denis Kitchen (Beehive Books)

Pogo, Vol. 6: Clean as a Weasel, por Walt Kelly, edited por Mark Evanier y Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Cham: The Best Comic Strips and Graphic Novelettes, 1839–1862, por David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)

Mejor colección o proyecto de archivo de cómics

Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select, por Stan Sakai, editado por Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Nominados:

Alay-Oop, por William Gropper (New York Review Comics)

The Complete Crepax, vol. 5: American Stories, editado por Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)

Jack Kirby’s Dingbat Love, editado por John Morrow (TwoMorrows)

Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition, por J. M. DeMatteis, Jon J Muth, George Pratt, Kent Williams, y otros (Dark Horse Books)

That Miyoko Asagaya Feeling, por Shinichi Abe, traducido por Ryan Holmberg, editado por Mitsuhiro Asakawa (Black Hook Press)

Mejor Escritor(a)

Mariko Tamaki, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC); Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan); Archie (Archie)

Nominados:

Bobby Curnow, Ghost Tree (IDW)

MK Reed y Greg Means, Penny Nichols (Top Shelf)

Lewis Trondheim, Stay (Magnetic Press); Maggy Garrisson (SelfMadeHero)

G. Willow Wilson, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse); Ms. Marvel (Marvel)

Chip Zdarsky, White Trees (Image); Daredevil, Spider-Man: Life Story (Marvel); Afterlift (comiXology Originals)

Mejor Escritor(a)/Dibujante

Raina Telgemeier, Guts (Scholastic Graphix)

Nominados:

Nina Bunjevac, Bezimena (Fantagraphics)

Mira Jacob, Good Talk (Random House); “The Menopause” in The Believer (June 1, 2019)

Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, Grass (Drawn & Quarterly)

James Stokoe, Sobek (Shortbox)

Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)

Mejor Dibujante/Entintador(a) o Equipo de Dibujante/Estintador(a)

Rosemary Valero-O’Connell, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan)

Nominados:

Ian Bertram, Little Bird (Image)

Colleen Doran, Snow, Glass, Apples (Dark Horse)

Bilquis Evely, The Dreaming (DC)

Simon Gane, Ghost Tree (IDW)

Steve Pugh, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC)

Mejor Pintor/Artista Multimedia en arte interior

Christian Ward, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Nominados:

Didier Cassegrain, Black Water Lilies (Europe Comics)

Alexandre Clarisse, Diabolical Summer (IDW)

David Mack, Cover (DC)

Léa Mazé, Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey (Europe Comics)

Julie Rocheleau, Wrath of Fantômas (Titan)

Mejor artista de portadas

Emma Rios, Pretty Deadly (Image)

Nominados:

Jen Bartel, Blackbird (Image Comics)

Francesco Francavilla, Archie, Archie 1955, Archie Vs. Predator II, Cosmo (Archie)

David Mack, American Gods, Fight Club 3 (Dark Horse); Cover (DC)

Julian Totino Tedesco, Daredevil (Marvel)

Christian Ward, Machine Gun Wizards (Dark Horse), Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Mejor Colorista

Dave Stewart, Black Hammer, B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, Hellboy y the BPRD (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Silver Surfer Black, Spider-Man (Marvel)

Nominados:

Lorena Alvarez, Hicotea (Nobrow)

Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Middlewest, Outpost Zero (Image)

Matt Hollingsworth, Batman: Curse of the White Knight, Batman White Knight Presents Von Freeze (DC); Little Bird, November (Image)

Molly Mendoza, Skip (Nobrow)

Mejor Letrista

Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)

Nominados:

Deron Bennett, Batgirl, Green Arrow, Justice League, Martian Manhunter (DC); Canto (IDW); Assassin Nation, Excellence (Skybound/Image); To Drink y To Eat, vol. 1 (Lion Forge); Resonant (Vault)

Jim Campbell, Black Badge, Coda (BOOM Studios); Giant Days, Lumberjanes: The Shape of Friendship (BOOM Box!); Rocko’s Modern Afterlife (KaBOOM!); At the End of Your Tether (Lion Forge); Blade Runner 2019 (Titan); Mall, The Plot, Wasted Space (Vault)

Clayton Cowles, Aquaman, Batman, Batman y the Outsiders, Heroes in Crisis, Superman: Up in the Sky, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Bitter Root, Pretty Deadly, Moonstruck, Redlands, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); Reaver (Skybound/Image); Daredevil, Ghost-Spider, Silver Surfer Black, Superior Spider-Man, Venom (Marvel)

Emilie Plateau, Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin (Europe Comics)

Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)

Mejor publicación de periodismo relacionada con cómics

Women Write About Comics, editado por Nola Pfau y Wendy Browne}

Nominados:

Comic Riffs blog, por Michael Cavna

The Comics Journal, editado por Gary Groth, RJ Casey, y Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)

Hogan’s Alley, editado por Tom Heintjes (Hogan’s Alley)

Inks: The Journal of the Comics Studies Society, editado por Qiana Whitted (Ohio State University Press)

LAAB Magazine, vol. 4: This Was Your Life, editado por Ronald Wimberly y Josh O’Neill (Beehive Books)

Mejor Libro relacionado con los cómics

Making Comics, por Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)

Nominados:

The Art of Nothing: 25 Years of Mutts and the Art of Patrick McDonnell (Abrams)

The Book of Weirdo, por Jon B. Cooke (Last Gasp)

Grunt: The Art y Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe (Dark Horse)

Logo a Gogo: Branding Pop Culture, por Rian Hughes (Korero Press)

Screwball! The Cartoonists Who Made the Funnies Funny, por Paul Tumey (Library of American Comics/IDW)

Mejor trabajo académico

EC Comics: Race, Shoc and Social Protest, por Qiana Whitted (Rutgers University Press)

Nominados:

The Art of Pere Joan: Space, Landscape, y Comics Form, por Benjamin Fraser (University of Texas Press)

The Comics of Rutu Modan: War, Love, y Secrets, por Kevin Haworth (University Press of Mississippi)

The Peanuts Papers: Writers y Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life, editado por Andrew Blauner (Library of America)

Producing Mass Entertainment: The Serial Life of the Yellow Kid, por Christina Meyer (Ohio State University Press)

Women’s Manga in Asia and Beyond: Uniting Different Cultures and Identities, editado por Fusami Ogi et al. (Palgrave Macmillan)

Mejor diseño de publicación

Making Comics, diseñado por Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)

Nominados:

Grunt: The Art and Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe, diseñado por Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)

Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, por George Herriman, diseñado por Anna-Tina Kessler (TASCHEN)

Logo a Gogo, diseñado por Rian Hughes (Korero Press)

Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, diseñado por Paul Kopple y Alex Bruce (Beehive Books)

Rusty Brown, diseñado por Chris Ware (Pantheon)

Mejor cómic digital

Afterlift, por Chip Zdarsky y Jason Loo (comiXology Originals)

Nominados:

Black Water Lilies, por Michel Bussi, adaptado por Frédéric Duval y Didier Cassegrain, traducido por Edward Gauvin (Europe Comics)

Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin, por Tania de Montaigne, adaptado por Emilie Plateau, traducido por Montana Kane (Europe Comics)

Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey, por Ingrid Chabbert y Léa Mazé, traducido por Jenny Aufiery (Europe Comics)

Mare Internum, por Der-shing Helmer (comiXology; gumroad.com/l/MIPDF)

Tales from Behind the Window, por Edanur Kuntman, traducido por Cem Ulgen (Europe Comics)

Mejor Webcomic

Fried Rice Comic, por Erica Eng

Nominados:

Cabramatta, por Matt Huynh

Chuckwagon at the End of the World, por Erik Lundy

The Eyes, por Javi de Castro

reMIND, por Jason Brubaker

Third Shift Society, por Meredith Moriarty