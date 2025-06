Sondeo revela que apoyo a Israel en países clave de Europa Occidental descendió a un mínimo histórico

Belief in Western Europe that Israel's attacks on Gaza are justified has declined...



Germany: 25% (-10 since Nov 2023)

Denmark: 24% (-10)

France: 24% (-10)

UK: 18% (-11)

Spain: 17% (-8)

Italy: 9% (-9)



...while few continue to believe the 7 Oct 2023 Hamas attacks were justified…