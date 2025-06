Trump anuncia discurso a la nación sobre los ataques estadounidenses contra Irán

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump - Jun 21, 2025, 8:13 PM ET )



I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF… pic.twitter.com/zaRoCjOBTn