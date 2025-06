Aprendiendo de Puerto Varas

This aerial view shows damages following the passage of a tornado in the city of Puerto Varas, Region de los Lagos, southern Chile, on May 26, 2025. An unusual tornado rated as category EF-1 on the Fujita scale hit on the eve the city of Puerto Varas, almost 1,000 km south of Santiago, leaving eight people injured and some 150 homes affected, authorities said. (Photo by Javier TORRES / AFP)

