“Sabotaje”: realizan grave denuncia realtiva al arma letal utilizada por Alec Baldwin

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 22, 2021 US actor Alec Baldwin attends DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" premiere at SVA Theatre in New York City. - Calls were multiplying in Hollywood on October 24, 2021 to ban the use of firearms on movie sets, three days after actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a shocking on-set tragedy. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)