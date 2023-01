Por 41 años consecutivos: La Ford F-150 vuelve a ser el vehículo más vendido de Estados Unidos

The F-150 Rattler package is built off the XL series, with FX4 content featuring skid plates to help ensure Built Ford Tough protection for a confident off-road experience, electronic rear-locking differential for enhanced traction, hill descent control for precision throttle and braking on steep descents, and specially tuned off-road shock absorbers for increased stability over tough terrain. In addition, F-150 Rattler features rugged all-terrain tires for versatility and capability.