China restringe ingreso de alimentos congelados y apunta al extranjero como origen del coronavirus

This photo taken on February 22, 2020 shows Chinese writer Fang Fang speaking with media in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province. - After Wuhan was sealed off from the world, acclaimed Chinese writer Fang Fang started an online diary about the coronavirus tragedy unfolding in her hometown that drew tens of millions of readers. But now that her journal is about to be published in several languages abroad, Fang Fang has faced a nationalist backlash at home as critics say she's providing fodder to countries that have slammed China's handling of the pandemic that started in Wuhan. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT / To go with AFP story health-virus-China-literature-rights, FOCUS by Ludovic EHRET