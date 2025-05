Sean “Diddy” Combs a la corte: las claves del juicio contra la estrella (y los famosos que podrían ser citados)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 14: "Run's House" Producer Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs attends the MTV 2005 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 14, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. "Run's House" is the first hip hop reality sitcom following the real-life drama of Reverend Run and his family. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

