Antonia “Toti” Orellana, el tránsito político que la llevó al círculo de hierro del presidente electo

Antonia Orellana, appointed by Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric as Ministry of Women, is seen before the presentation of Boric's government cabinet at the Natural History Museum in Santiago, on January 21, 2022. - The president-elect appointed this Friday the former President of the Central Bank Mario Marcel as future Minister of Finance, and the former President of the Izkia Siches Medical College in the Interior, presenting a cabinet made up mostly of women and of great diversity politics. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP)