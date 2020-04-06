Secciones

Humble Bundle vende toda la colección digital de The Walking Dead por solo $18 dólares

Los fondos son destinados a las tiendas de cómics de Estados Unidos afectadas por el COVID-19.

The Walking Dead, uno de los cómics más populares de la última década ya concluyó. Pero su co-creador, el escritor Robert Kirkman, decidió poner todas las colecciones a la venta para ayudar a las tiendas de cómics de Estados Unidos que se han visto afectadas fuertemente por los cierres generados por el COVID-19.

La plataforma Humble Bundle es el foco de la iniciativa, que tiene como objetivo recaudar fondos para el “Book Industry Charitable Fund", que es el fondo que ha estado reuniendo fondos a partir de múltiples iniciativas generadas por los propios creadores de cómics.

En el caso de The Walking Dead, si las personas pagan $18 dólares, podrán acceder a más de 32 tomos en inglés.

La siguiente es la oferta que se puede encontrar en la página de Humble Bundle.

Más sobre The Walking Dead

Para quienes paguen 1 dólar o más:

  • The Walking Dead: FCBD
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 1: Days Gone Bye
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 2: Miles Behind Us
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 3: Safety Behind Bars
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 4: Heart's Desire
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 5: The Best Defense

Para quienes paguen $8 dólares o más:

  • The Walking Dead Vol. 6: Sorrowful Life
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 7: The Calm Before
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 8: Made to Suffer
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 9: Here We Remain
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 10: What We Become
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 11: Fear the Hunters
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 12: Life Among Them
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 13: Too Far Gone
  • The Walking Dead: Survivor's Guide

Para quienes paguen $15 dólares o más:

  • The Walking Dead Vol. 14: No Way Out
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 15: We Find Ourselves
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 16: A Larger World
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 17: Something To Fear
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 18: What Comes After
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 19: March to War
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 20: All Out War Part One
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 23: Whispers to Screams
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 22: A New Beginning
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 21: All Out War – Part Two

Para quienes paguen $18 dólares o más:

  • The Walking Dead Vol. 24: Life And Death
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 25: No Turning Back
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 26: Call To Arms
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 27: The Whisperer War
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 28: A Certain Doom
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 29: Lines We Cross
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 30: New World Order
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 31: The Rotten Core
  • The Walking Dead Vol. 32: Rest In Peace
  • The Walking Dead: All Out War: AP Edition
  • The Walking Dead: Here’s Negan!

