Humble Bundle vende toda la colección digital de The Walking Dead por solo $18 dólares

The Walking Dead, uno de los cómics más populares de la última década ya concluyó. Pero su co-creador, el escritor Robert Kirkman, decidió poner todas las colecciones a la venta para ayudar a las tiendas de cómics de Estados Unidos que se han visto afectadas fuertemente por los cierres generados por el COVID-19.

La plataforma Humble Bundle es el foco de la iniciativa, que tiene como objetivo recaudar fondos para el “Book Industry Charitable Fund", que es el fondo que ha estado reuniendo fondos a partir de múltiples iniciativas generadas por los propios creadores de cómics.

En el caso de The Walking Dead, si las personas pagan $18 dólares, podrán acceder a más de 32 tomos en inglés.

La siguiente es la oferta que se puede encontrar en la página de Humble Bundle.

Para quienes paguen 1 dólar o más:

The Walking Dead Vol. 5: The Best Defense

The Walking Dead Vol. 3: Safety Behind Bars

The Walking Dead Vol. 2: Miles Behind Us

The Walking Dead Vol. 1: Days Gone Bye

Para quienes paguen $8 dólares o más:

The Walking Dead Vol. 13: Too Far Gone

The Walking Dead Vol. 12: Life Among Them

The Walking Dead Vol. 11: Fear the Hunters

The Walking Dead Vol. 10: What We Become

The Walking Dead Vol. 9: Here We Remain

The Walking Dead Vol. 8: Made to Suffer

The Walking Dead Vol. 7: The Calm Before

Para quienes paguen $15 dólares o más:

The Walking Dead Vol. 14: No Way Out

The Walking Dead Vol. 15: We Find Ourselves

The Walking Dead Vol. 16: A Larger World

The Walking Dead Vol. 17: Something To Fear

The Walking Dead Vol. 18: What Comes After

The Walking Dead Vol. 19: March to War

The Walking Dead Vol. 20: All Out War Part One

The Walking Dead Vol. 23: Whispers to Screams

The Walking Dead Vol. 22: A New Beginning