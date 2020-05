Francia suma otros 483 muertos por coronavirus y supera los 28.000

People gather on May 11, 2020 outside the entrance of the Purpan hospital in Toulouse to support nursing staff and protest against French government policies as France lifted today lockdown measures set up on March 17 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus. - People in France from this morning are allowed to leave their homes without filling in a permit as they emerge from a lockdown imposed nearly eight weeks ago. Teachers start to return to primary schools and some shops, including hair salons, reopen. But bars, restaurants, theatres and cinemas will remain closed. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)