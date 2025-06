El despliegue de la Guardia Nacional: una escalada peligrosa

A protester waves the Mexican flag amid clashes with law enforcement in the streets surrounding the federal building during a protest following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025. Demonstrators torched cars and scuffled with security forces in Los Angeles on June 8, as police kept protestors away from the National Guard troops President Donald Trump sent to the streets of the second biggest US city. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP)

